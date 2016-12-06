By Julia Love
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 5 Sales of the Apple Watch to
consumers set a record during the first week of holiday
shopping, and the current quarter is on track to be the best
ever for the product, Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim
Cook told Reuters.
Responding to an email from Reuters, Cook said the gadget's
sell-through - a measure of how many units are sold to
consumers, rather than simply stocked on retailers' shelves -
reached a new high.
"Our data shows that Apple Watch is doing great and looks to
be one of the most popular holiday gifts this year," Cook wrote.
"Sales growth is off the charts. In fact, during the first
week of holiday shopping, our sell-through of Apple Watch was
greater than any week in the product's history. And as we
expected, we're on track for the best quarter ever for Apple
Watch," he said.
Cook's comments followed a report on Monday from technology
research firm IDC estimating that the tech giant sold 1.1
million units of the Apple Watch during the third quarter of
2016, down 71 percent from the year-ago quarter. The comments
offer a glimpse of the gadget's performance during the holiday
quarter, which is typically Apple's strongest.
The CEO did not immediately respond to a request for
specific sales figures for the gadget.
Apple has disclosed few details about the performance of the
Apple Watch, its first new product released under Cook. The
company has not broken out sales of the gadget in its earnings,
instead lumping it into an "other products" category that
includes devices such as the iPod and Apple TV.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)