April 13 Apple Inc is likely to quickly
ramp production of the Apple Watch after strong pre-orders
outstripped limited supply in the first weekend following its
launch, some Wall Street analysts said.
Apple is widely expected to disclose weekend pre-order
numbers at around 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday.
According to shopping data firm Slice Intelligence, Apple
booked nearly 1 million pre-orders for the Apple Watch in the
United States on Friday.
The Apple Watch, which allows users to check email, listen
to music and make phone calls when paired with an iPhone, goes
on sale officially on April 24.
"Based on our observations and media reports, launch day
supply was largely sold out within the first 10 to 30 minutes
depending on model," Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster said in
a client note.
Munster, who expects Apple to sell 2.3 million watches in
the April-June quarter, expects Apple to ramp production between
mid-May and June.
BofA Merrill Lynch expects Apple to ship 4 million
smartwatches in the quarter.
The Apple Watch is Chief Executive Tim Cook's first new
major product launch and the company's first foray into the
personal luxury-goods market.
The company will sell the gadgets in Apple stores and online
as well as in trendy fashion boutiques in Paris, London and
Tokyo as part of a strategy to position the wearable computer as
a must-have accessory.
Despite mixed reviews, which praised the watch's styling but
criticized its less-than-spectacular battery life and
slow-loading apps, people flocked to Apple's stores to get a
close-up look.
"We think the Apple Watch will be highly disruptive to the
traditional fashion watch market," Pacific Crest analysts said.
The analysts said their checks showed that Apple appeared to
be ordering components for the watch that would allow it to
build well over 20 million watches this year.
"While this represents just over 5 percent of the company's
iPhone user base, it would be nearly half of the total (more
than) $200 watch market," they said.
The brokerage expects Apple to likely have about 5 million
Apple Watches available for delivery by April 24.
Analysts widely expect the Apple Watch to outsell similar
watches offered by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sony
Corp and LG Electronics, which have
attracted lukewarm interest from consumers.
(Reporting by Tenzin Pema and Devika Krishna Kumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Ted Kerr)