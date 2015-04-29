BRIEF-Anaptysbio plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019
* Anaptysbio Inc- plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019 in patients with gpp and ppp during 2018
April 29 Apple Inc has found defects with the Apple watch, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
A Chinese-made component of the Apple Watch was found to be defective, causing the company to limit availability of the watch, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Apple was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)
* Anaptysbio Inc- plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019 in patients with gpp and ppp during 2018
ATHENS, April 6 Kostas Argyros's unpaid electricity bills are piling up, among a mountain of debt owed to Greece's biggest power utility.
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - has been awarded multiple technology contracts by Tianjin Bohua Chemical Development Co. Ltd.