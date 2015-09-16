PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 16 Apple Inc said it will not release watchOS 2, an updated operating system for the Apple Watch, on Wednesday as planned after it discovered a bug in development.
A company spokeswoman said the bug was taking longer than expected to fix and that an error-free version would be released "shortly".
NEW YORK, March 31 Panera Bread Co on Friday will begin to roll out new labeling of added sugars and calories in sodas and other self-serve fountain beverages, the first such move by a U.S. restaurant chain as food companies face rising demand from consumers to cut back on their use of the sweetener.