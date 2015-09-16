PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 16 Apple Inc customers were facing issues while upgrading to iOS 9, which was released on Wednesday, technology blog 9to5Mac reported.
The blog posted a screenshot showing an error message that appeared when users tried to install the latest version of the operating system for iPhone, iPad and the iPod touch. (bit.ly/1iPhxZy)
Earlier Apple said it won't release watchOS 2, an updated operating system for the Apple Watch, on Wednesday as planned after it discovered a bug in development. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, March 31 Panera Bread Co on Friday will begin to roll out new labeling of added sugars and calories in sodas and other self-serve fountain beverages, the first such move by a U.S. restaurant chain as food companies face rising demand from consumers to cut back on their use of the sweetener.