By Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 8 As Apple Watch enters the
critical holiday shopping season, it looks likely to get a sales
boost from happy customers, almost two-thirds of whom are
planning to give one as a gift, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on
Tuesday.
The poll found that about 7 percent of U.S. adults plan to
give the Watch as a gift this holiday season, including current
owners. That could translate to sales of up to 16 million
watches over the holidays, based on 2014 U.S. Census projections
and excluding younger teens.
If even a fraction of consumers follow through, Apple would
be well-positioned to meet or beat Wall Street's 2015 sales
forecasts, which generally range from 10 million to 12 million
watches, said FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives, who
expects about 12 million sold worldwide.
Cupertino, California-based Apple appears to be benefiting
from its loyal fan base with its first new device since the
iPad. Sixty-two percent of U.S. adults who already have an Apple
Watch plan to give the gadget as a holiday gift, according to
the Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Holiday sales of the product will be scrutinized as a
barometer of how much promise it holds for the company.
After an April debut marred by supply constraints and
lukewarm demand, Apple must reassure investors of the watch's
potential, said Ives.
Apple has not provided any sales figures for the watch,
which has a starting price of $349, and an Apple spokesman
declined to comment on the poll.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll also found that watch owners were
sticking with the device, with most using it at least as much as
when they bought it, but no one feature dominated.
Previous Reuters/Ipsos polls have shown about 6 percent of
U.S. adults planned to buy the watch, with men about twice as
likely as women. Six percent of respondents in the latest poll
said they had it.
NO KILLER APP
Apple has touted the watch's fitness-tracking and
communication features.
But none of the functions, which also include playing games
and telling time, were mentioned by more than 50 percent of
owners asked about their main uses for the watch.
"It suggests users are not really clear on what (the watch)
is for and what it's supposed to do," TECHnalysis Research
analyst O'Donnell said.
Nevertheless, the poll showed high engagement, with 63
percent of owners wearing the watch daily. The poll also showed
91 percent of owners used it as much as or more than when they
purchased it, while only 5 percent had given up.
Ipsos polled 15,595 U.S. adults online between Oct. 21 and
Dec. 4 about the watch. Of that sample, 179 responded to the
question comparing their use of the watch with the day they
first got it. The credibility interval, a measure of accuracy,
for that question is about 9 percent.
The engagement numbers are impressive for wearables, which
users often abandon, said Carolina Milanesi, head of U.S.
business at consumer research firm Kantar Worldpanel ComTech.
"There's a lot of people that fall out of love after the
honeymoon period," she said.
That has not been a problem for website developer Jason
Jennings of Rutherfordton, North Carolina. Jennings, 38, said he
had been wearing his Apple Watch every day, using it to listen
to music and play games.
Fellow owner Joe Aniceto, 29, has been recommending the
watch to his friends and plans to give one or two over the
holidays. The Boston-based management consultant said he would
dole out more if not for the steep price.
"It's definitely not a stocking stuffer," he said. "That's
for sure."
