By Michael Gold and J.R. Wu
| TAIPEI, April 24
TAIPEI, April 24 Apple Inc aims to ship
at least 20 million Apple Watches this year, well above many
analysts' forecasts, according to supply chain sources.
Shipment estimates for the smartwatch, Apple's first
wearable gadget that went on sale on Friday, vary widely as it's
a relatively new type of consumer product and the market is
largely untapped.
But while smartwatch sales are set to be well below those of
the blockbuster iPhone, Apple's own production plan indicates
the company is optimistic about its potential, said people at
companies that make components for the watch.
Firms in the supply chain estimate Apple will ship 2 million
watches per month in the current quarter, said one of the
sources. Another source said Apple is planning to ship 26
million watches this year.
"Apple always gives a high target because they believe
there's market demand out there," said the person.
The sources declined to be named due to confidentiality
agreements with Apple.
Apple declined to comment on its production plan. It has not
released any sales numbers since it opened pre-orders on April
10, but many buyers were told their watches would not arrive for
a month or more as supply appeared to dry up.
On Wednesday, Apple notified some buyers that they would not
have to wait so long after all.
"Our team is working to fill orders as quickly as possible
based on the available supply and the order in which they were
received," Apple said in a statement.
Analyst forecasts of Apple Watch sales for this year vary
from 10 million to 26 million.
Compared to the iPhone, which sold 74.5 million units in the
fourth quarter alone, initial estimated sales of the watch are
low. A Reuters poll put the number at about 15 million units in
the United States.
"Even if the product doesn't sell well this year, Apple
won't give up on it," said Kylie Huang, an analyst at Daiwa
Capital Markets in Taipei who follows Apple and its supply
chain. "They're playing a long game."
LARGE COMPONENT ORDERS
Apple usually works with three or more suppliers of tiny
components like circuits in order to ensure stable supply if
demand should spike, the supply-chain sources said.
One such supplier received orders to equip 15.65 million
watches between January and August, one of the sources said.
The source declined to say how big a portion the company's
supply accounts for in Apple's total component requirement, but
the deal indicates Apple may place a larger amount of component
orders relative to the number of finished watches it expects to
produce.
The relative novelty and complexity of the watch has led to
production problems up and down the supply chain, the sources
said, without elaborating on the specific issues.
Prior to the first quarter, there were market forecasts as
high as 36 million Apple Watch shipments for 2015, said one of
the sources.
"But then when production began ramping up in the first
quarter and problems showed up, the guidance was cut," he said.
Since then production has become relatively smooth, the source
said.
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard in FRANKFURT and Se Young
Lee in SEOUL)