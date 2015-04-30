By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, April 30
SYDNEY, April 30 Early adopters of the Apple
Watch, Apple Inc's first new product in five years, are
complaining that a number of its key functions are disrupted by
their tattoos.
Owners of Apple Watch - including this reporter, who bought
a 42mm version with stainless steel case and black classic
buckle for A$1,029 ($822) - have found that their inked skin
confuses the sensors on the underside of the device.
Users of the watch, which went on sale last week, took to
social media on Thursday under the hashtag #tattoogate to air
their frustration with the flaw from Apple's renowned design
house.
One anonymous user on Reddit, an entertainment, social
networking, and user-generated news website, said the device's
locking mechanism, which should disengage when the watch detects
it is being worn, failed to work on decorated skin.
"My hand isn't tattooed and the Watch stayed unlocked. Once
I put it back on the area that is tattooed with black ink, the
watch would automatically lock again," the user wrote.
This Reuters reporter, who has a black tattoo on his left
arm, also found that the watch locks on tattooed skin and does
not deliver the soft pings that alert a user to incoming
messages. The heart rate readings were also significantly
different on the tattooed and untattooed wrists.
An Apple support article says the watch uses green LED
lights paired with light-sensitive photodiodes to detect the
amount of blood flowing through the wrist and calculate the
frequency of heart beats.
A website support page from the company says tattoos can
interfere with readings from the heart rate monitor, but does
not mention interference with other functions.
"Permanent or temporary changes to your skin, such as some
tattoos, can also impact heart rate sensor performance. The ink,
pattern, and saturation of some tattoos can block light from the
sensor, making it difficult to get reliable readings," it said.
A spokesman for Apple in Sydney declined to comment on
Thursday, but three Apple employees at its flagship Sydney
store, including a senior advisor from its tech support line,
said they were unaware of any issue.
"To be honest, you're my first caller about the Apple Watch
at all," the senior advisor told Reuters.
The tattoo issue follows a report in the Wall Street Journal
on Wednesday that some taptic engines, which produce the
sensation of being tapped on the wrist, started to break down
over time, a flaw that was slowing the rollout of the item.
The report said the problem had been detected in some of the
parts supplied by AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, based
in Shenzhen, China. Shares in AAC Technologies dropped 8 percent
on Thursday morning after the report. The company did not
respond to requests for comment.
A Taipei-based technology analyst, who is in regular contact
with AAC, said he was not aware of the tattoo problem, but did
not expect it would have a significant impact on production.
"We have been hearing suppliers encountering some bottleneck
issues for Apple Watch's production such as problems with its
displays, haptics or assembly," he told Reuters, adding that
those issues were quite common for new products.
($1 = 1.2517 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Yimou Lee in Teipei; Editing by Will
Waterman)