Oct 22 One of the few remaining examples of
Apple Inc's first pre-assembled computer, Apple-1, sold
for $905,000 at an auction in New York on Wednesday, far
outstripping expectations.
The relic, which sparked a revolution in home computing, is
thought to be one of the first batch of 50 Apple-1 machines
assembled by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in Steve Job's
family garage in Los Altos, California in the summer of 1976.
Auction house Bonhams had said it expected to sell the
machine, which was working as of September, for between $300,000
and $500,000.
There were few buyers for the first Apples until Paul
Terrell, owner of electronics retailer Byte Shop, placed an
order for 50 and sold them for $666.66 each.
After that initial success, Jobs and Wozniak produced
another 150 and sold them to friends and other vendors.
Previously, a working Apple-I was sold by Sotheby's auction
house in 2012 for $374,500.
Fewer than 50 original Apple 1s are believed to survive.
