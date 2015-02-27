Feb 27 Apple Inc's latest product, the Apple Watch, might replace the need for car keys, Chief Executive Tim Cook told the Telegraph in an interview.

The watch's battery will last the whole day, and will not take as long to charge as an iPhone, the Telegraph quoted Cook as saying.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

The company has scheduled a special event on March 9, where it will showcase the Apple Watch and that will be launched in April, the report said. (bit.ly/1EUmh57) (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)