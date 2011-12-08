* E-commerce seen as low-cost expansion for Suning, GOME
* Retailers aim for e-commerce to make up large part of
sales
* GOME, Suning shares hurt by China housing mkt correction
By Charlie Zhu and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Dec 8 Two Chinese appliance and
electronics retailers, regarded by some as the country's answers
to Best Buy Co Inc, are racing to beef up their
e-commerce arms and tap the booming but highly competitive
online retail market.
Although relative latecomers to the game, analysts say the
moves by Suning Appliance Co Ltd and GOME Electrical
Appliances Holdings Ltd are still timely. The
companies can capitalise on e-commerce to broaden their customer
bases at a time when appliance demand has been damped by a
slowdown in China's housing market, they said.
The benefits are clear: lower cost distribution across the
geographically huge market without the need to open new physical
retail outlets.
"The time is definitely right and arguably it is late for
the retailers to get into e-commerce, given that many consumers
have established online shopping habits," said Dale Preston,
managing director of Nielsen's Greater China Retail Measurement.
E-commerce is booming in China. Forrester Research forecasts
business-to-commerce or B2C sales to triple to $159 billion in
2015 from $49 billion last year, and e-commerce's share of
retail sales to more than double to 5 percent in 3-5 years.
Suning and GOME, which is nearly 10 percent owned
by private equity firm Bain Capital, got into e-commerce about a
year ago.
Web sales accounted for a mere fraction of their
total sales of about $20 billion last year -- just under a
quarter of overall appliance and electronics retail sales in
China. But domestic media and analysts say the companies hope
e-commerce will produce half of their sales by the end of the
decade.
ONLINE SCRAMBLE
Analysts said solid e-commerce strategies would help the
companies tap China's long-term urbanisation story and maintain
double-digit sales and earnings growth for a few more years. And
despite strong price competition from legions of domestic online
retail startups, analysts see a good chance they will succeed.
With advantages from existing infrastructures and economies
of scale, they can leverage their vast networks of stores,
warehouses and suppliers, and their bargaining power and
distribution management expertise.
Neither company needs to invest as much as other online
retailers, like Jingdong Mall and e-commerce firm China Dangdang
Inc, because they already have some of the human and
logistical resources and branding needed for e-commerce.
Jingdong, which operates www.360buy.com -- China's
second-largest business-to-consumer website after Alibaba
Group's Taobao Mall -- has spent heavily building up its
logistics infrastructure and teams in recent years. Jingdong
plans an overseas IPO next year, aiming to raise $4-5 billion.
Like books, home appliances such as washing machines and
refrigerators are suited to online sales as customers do not
necessarily need to visit a physical store and touch or try the
products before deciding to buy.
GOME would easily capitalise on the advantages of e-commerce
"and outperform our peers in the e-commerce industry," a company
spokesman boasted.
GOME, a $4.4 billion listed company controlled by jailed
founder Huang Guangyu, launched e-commerce operations in 2010
when it acquired consumer website COO8. This year it launched an
online shopping mall.
Analysts project GOME will generate e-commerce sales of up
to 3 billion yuan ($471 million) this year, accounting for 5
percent of total sales. The percentage could reach 10 in 2013,
GOME executives said. It plans to build more "last-mile"
distribution centres -- warehouses much smaller than its 131
regional distribution centres.
Suning's online platform Yigou, which sells everything from
appliances to books, has become the third-largest B2C website
in China, recording sales of 4.1 billion yuan in the first three
quarters of this year.
With a market value of about $10 billion, Suning has just
signed an agreement with International Business Machines Corp
to build a multi-billion e-commerce platform supported
by cloud technology.
"It is a long-term investment. Logistics, after-sales
services and their refund policy are a vital part in developing
the e-commerce business," said Conita Hung, head of equity
research at Delta Asia Financial Group.
EMPTY STORES
But analysts say near-term growth prospects for Suning and
GOME are less rosy. China's current housing cycle has peaked and
incentive policies for appliance buyers, launched by Beijing as
part of a stimulus package to ward off the 2008 global economic
crisis, are expiring.
Shares of GOME and Suning have fallen sharply in recent
months as property prices eased, and transactions have shrunk
following two years of government efforts to cool the market.
GOME last week posted 12.8 percent earnings growth for the
third quarter, slowing from 30 percent in the first half.
"GOME and Suning have passed their golden growth period,"
said Wu Da, fund manager at Beijing-based Changsheng Fund
Management, a joint venture with DBS Asset Management. "The next
stage of development is to focus on improving efficiency and
cutting costs. E-commerce is a way to achieve that."
As online sales grow, analysts say the rivals will optimise
networks, shut inefficient or poorly located stores and open new
ones, just as Best Buy has been doing on a global basis.
Best Buy also has said it will boost its Web presence,
shrink larger stores and open smaller ones in an effort to win
back market share from the likes of Amazon.com Inc and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Best Buy plans to double its $2
billion online business within three to five years, saying "the
online channel is our greatest growth opportunity".
Suning has said it aims to boost store numbers by 400 to
more than 1,700 by the end of the year. GOME had opened 1,041
stores as of the end of September, and said it would try to buy
almost 500 stores owned by founder Huang.
On a recent bright Sunday morning, a GOME store in the
southern boom city of Guangzhou was nearly deserted but for a
small number of sales clerks wearing colourful party hats to
celebrate the company's 25th anniversary.
"Business is not good these days. It has something to do
with the real estate market," said one salesman, who gave his
surname as Chen.
E-commerce also may be to blame, cannibalising some sales
from their own bricks-and-mortar stores.
($1 = 6.3643 yuan)
(Editing by Chris Lewis and Brian Rhoads)