Feb 11 Chip-equipment maker Applied Materials Inc reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as contract chip manufacturers spent more on technology used to make smartphone and memory chips.

Applied Materials said net profit rose to $348 million, or 28 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Jan. 25, from $253 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.36 billion from $2.19 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)