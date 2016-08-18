German stocks - Factors to watch on January 30
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Aug 18 Applied Materials Inc, the world's largest supplier of tools used to make semiconductors, reported a 13.3 percent rise in revenue, buoyed by demand from memory and smartphone chipmakers.
The company's net income rose to $505 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $329 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $2.82 billion from $2.49 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
TOKYO, Jan 30 Tokyo stocks fell on Monday as a stronger yen weakened earnings outlooks for Japanese exporters, and as financial companies tumbled after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday: