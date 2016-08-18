Aug 18 Applied Materials Inc, the world's largest supplier of tools used to make semiconductors, reported a 13.3 percent rise in revenue, buoyed by demand from memory and smartphone chipmakers.

The company's net income rose to $505 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $329 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2.82 billion from $2.49 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)