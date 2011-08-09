* Q4 EPS $0.65 vs $0.64 yr-ago

* Q4 sales up 13 pct (Follows alerts)

Aug 9 Industrial parts distributor Applied Industrial Technologies posted a higher quarterly profit helped by lower net interest expense.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $28.3 million, or 65 cents a share, compared with $27.7 million, or 64 cents a share a year ago.

Sales, at the company, whose product catalog includes bearings, power transmission components and fluid power components and systems, rose 13 percent to $589.9 million.

Net interest expense was $34,000 for the quarter compared with $1.5 million last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 61 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $594.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Cleveland, Ohio-based company, which has a market capitalization of about $1.23 billion, closed at $26.17 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.