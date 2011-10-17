(Follows alerts)

Oct 17 Industrial parts distributor Applied Industrial Technologies named Neil Schrimsher its new chief executive, after its CEO retired.

The company, whose product catalog includes bearings, power transmission components and fluid power components and systems, said Schrimsher joins from Cooper Industries , where he was the executive vice president.

Schrimsher, 47, replaces David Pugh who served as the CEO since January 2000.

Shares of the Cleveland, Ohio-based company, closed at $29.70 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.