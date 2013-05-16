BRIEF-Merck sets quarterly dividend of $0.47/share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 Applied Materials Inc : * CEO maintains view that 2013 wafer fab equipment spending will be in the
range of $27 billion to $30 billion
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)