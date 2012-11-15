BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 15 Applied Materials Inc : * CEO says expects healthy investment by foundry customers in 2013, but lower
level than 2012 * CEO says sees 2013 wafer fab equipment investment down 5-15 percent from
2012, to range of $26 billion to $30 billion * CEO says will take additional steps to reduce cost structure in solar
business
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.