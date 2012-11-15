SAN FRANCISCO Nov 15 Top chip gear-maker Applied Materials posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $1.65 billion, down from $2.18 billion in the year-ago period as it struggles with a slowdown in spending on chip manufacturing equipment and troubles at its solar and display groups.

Analysts had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.576 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Applied Materials said it had a net loss for the quarter ended in October of $515 million, or 42 cents a share, versus net income of $456 million, or 34 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.