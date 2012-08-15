SAN FRANCISCO Aug 15 Top chip gear-maker Applied Materials posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $2.34 billion, down from $2.79 billion in the year-ago period, after warning recently of a drop in orders from semiconductor makers worried about the economy.

Applied Materials said net income for the quarter ended in July was $218 million, or 17 cents a share, versus $476 million, or 36 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.