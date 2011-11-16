* Equipment maker warns about slow economy
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 16 Chip gear maker Applied
Materials Inc (AMAT.O) gave a cautious quarterly revenue
outlook and warned it expects to be affected by a tough
economy.
Economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe has
hurt demand for consumer electronics in recent months, leading
many chip manufacturers to put expansion plans on hold.
Applied Materials, which sells manufacturing equipment to
Intel Corp (INTC.O), Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and other
chipmakers, said it expects revenue in the fiscal first quarter
to be down 5 to 15 percent sequentially, implying revenue of
$1.853 billion to $2.071 billion.
Analysts' average forecast is $2.066 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Applied Materials had $1.6 billion in orders for equipment
during the fourth quarter, a third less than in the previous
quarter.
Chief Financial Officer George Davis told Reuters that
orders likely bottomed out during the quarter and that they
would begin to recover in the current quarter and early next
year, although he said it would take time for that to translate
into higher revenue.
"The macro economy is playing a bigger role than in normal
economic times," he said.
Revenue in the quarter was $2.18 billion, down 24 percent.
Analysts on average forecast revenue of $2.151 billion for the
fourth quarter ended Oct. 30.
Applied Materials said net profit, excluding items, in the
fourth quarter was $271 million, or 21 cents a share, compared
with $476 million, or 36 cents, in the year-ago quarter. The
company had been expected to post net profit of 19 cents a
share in the fourth quarter.
Applied Materials shares fell 3 percent to $12.10 in
extended trading after closing down 1.3 percent at $12.47.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Andre Grenon, Richard
Chang and Tim Dobbyn)