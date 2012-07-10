UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
July 10 Applied Materials Inc said it expects full-year results to be below its prior estimate.
The chip-fab equipment maker said it expects net sales to be below the previous forecast of $9.1 billion to $9.5 billion, while adjusted profit is expected to be below the previous forecast of 85 cents to 95 cents per share. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source