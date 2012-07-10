July 10 Applied Materials Inc said it expects full-year results to be below its prior estimate.

The chip-fab equipment maker said it expects net sales to be below the previous forecast of $9.1 billion to $9.5 billion, while adjusted profit is expected to be below the previous forecast of 85 cents to 95 cents per share. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)