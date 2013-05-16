BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 Applied Materials posted fiscal second-quarter revenue of $1.97 billion and a net loss of $129 million, or 11 cents a share, as concerns about the global economy weighed against fast-growing demand for chips used in mobile gadgets.
Analysts on average expected revenue of $1.909 billion for the quarter, ended in April, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million