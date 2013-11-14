By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 14 Top chip gear-maker
Applied Materials Inc posted fiscal fourth-quarter
revenue that modestly exceeded estimates as foundry customers
build new production lines, but its forecast for the current
quarter was shy of some analysts' expectations.
The company said it saw a 16 percent increase in orders for
new equipment in the fourth quarter, driven by contract
manufacturers, known as foundries, as well as NAND memory
chipmakers. Spending by logic chipmakers such as Intel Corp
, hurt by lackluster PC demand, accounted for a smaller
portion of new orders.
Top foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
has been preparing new cutting-edge 20 nanometer
manufacturing lines, although it recently warned of a
fourth-quarter slide in revenue as smartphone sales weaken.
Applied Materials Chief Executive Officer Gary Dickerson
told analysts on a conference call that new technology would
lead to an increase of between 10 percent and 20 percent in
global wafer fabrication equipment investment by chipmakers next
year.
"We expect to see a year-over-year increase in foundry, NAND
and DRAM investment, with logic and other spending flat to
down," Dickerson said.
In September, Applied Materials agreed to buy rival Tokyo
Electron Ltd in an all-stock deal worth more than $10
billion, combining the No.1 and No.3 makers of
chip-manufacturing gear as the number of major customers
declines.
As the cost of manufacturing more complex chips increases,
only a handful of companies, such as Intel, TSMC and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, have pockets deep enough to
compete at the cutting edge.
Applied Materials reiterated on Thursday that it expects to
get approval for the Tokyo Electron merger in the middle of or
second half of next year.
As well as chip-making tools, Applied Materials provides
manufacturing equipment and services for flat panel displays,
solar photovoltaic and related industries.
In its report, Applied Materials said it had a net profit
for the quarter ended in October of $183 million, or 15 cents a
share, compared with a net loss of $515 million, or 42 cents, in
the same quarter last year.
Excluding items, the company earned 19 cents a share in the
fourth quarter. Analysts on average expected EPS of 18 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.99
billion, up from $1.65 billion in the year-ago period.
For the current quarter, Applied Materials expects revenue
to rise between 3 percent and 10 percent from the fourth
quarter, the midpoint of which is about $2.12 billion.
Analysts expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.974 billion
and first-quarter revenue of $2.193 billion.
It expects non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS between 20 cents
and 24 cents. Analysts expected 23 cents.
Applied Materials shares dipped 0.51 percent in extended
trade after closing down 0.62 percent at $17.56 on Nasdaq.