Aug 15 Applied Materials reported lower
quarterly revenue because of a fall in demand for its equipment
used in manufacturing chips.
Net income fell to $168 million, or 14 cents per share, in
the third quarter, from $218 million, or 17 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents per share.
Revenue fell 16 percent to $1.98 billion in the quarter
ended July 28.
Applied Materials supplies to companies including Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd.
Shares of the company were down 2 percent at $14.97 in
extended trading.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)