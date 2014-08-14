Aug 14 Chip-equipment maker Applied Materials
Inc reported a 14.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue
as contract chip manufacturers spend more on technology used to
make smartphone and memory chips.
Revenue rose to $2.27 billion in the third quarter ended
July 27 from $1.98 billion a year earlier.
Net income rose to $301 million, or 24 cents per share, from
$168 million, or 14 cents per share.
Applied Materials supplies chip-making gear to companies
such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.
