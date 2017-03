LONDON, March 28 Spanish testing company Applus is planning to announce its Madrid initial public offering (IPO) next week, two sources said on Friday.

Last week a source told Reuters that the company, which is owned by Carlyle, was targeting a valuation of approximately 2.2 billion euros ($3-3.3 billion). Applus and Carlyle declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Robert Hetz in Madrid)