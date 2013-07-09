UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
LONDON/MADRID, July 9 The private equity owner of industrial testing, inspection and certification company Applus+ is considering listing the Spanish firm, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Buyout firm Carlyle Group is asking banks to pitch to manage a process which could see the Spanish company go public in Madrid or London early next year, one of the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.
Carlyle bought Applus+ in 2007 in a deal that valued the company, which has since more than doubled its revenues, at 1.48 billion euros ($1.9 billion).
Carlyle declined to comment on the plans.
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.