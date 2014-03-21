LONDON, March 21 The initial public offering of Spanish firm Applus is likely to go ahead in early April, a source said on Friday, and is set to value the company at approximately 2.2-2.4 billion euros.

Last year it was reported that the firm, which was acquired by Carlyle in 2007, had appointed Morgan Stanley and UBS to run the listing on the Madrid exchange. (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Clare Hutchison)