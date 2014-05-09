BRIEF-Cellcom Israel wins MOC approval for deal with Electra
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID May 9 Shares in Spanish testing and inspection services company Applus rose 3.45 percent to 15 euros ($20.79) after making their debut on the Madrid stock exchange on Friday.
The company had set the reference price for its initial public offering at 14.5 euros per share. The market valuation of Applus, owned by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle CG.O, was 1.9 billion euros based on that price. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
* Co and affiliates agreed to sell usi insurance services to an affiliate of kkr & co. l.p. And cdpq