MADRID May 8 Spanish testing and inspection services company Applus IPO-AST.MC said early Thursday it had set the price for its Madrid stock market listing at 14.5 euros ($20.19) per share.

The market valuation of Applus, which is owned by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle, would be 1.9 billion euros based on the price.

($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)