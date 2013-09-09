By Natasha Baker
TORONTO, Sept 9 The Snapchat app popularized the
concept of sending photos and videos that self-destruct in
minutes and new apps do the same for posts on social media sites
like Facebook and Twitter.
Smartphones and mobile apps have made sharing photos faster
and easier than ever, but privacy has become a growing concern.
Designers have created new apps because they said people want to
control who sees their content and for how long on social media
sites.
"Most of these ephemeral media apps have been focused on
private messaging. But this is more to do with control and
cleaning things up so that the average user can't see what
you've posted in the past on social networks," said Pierre
Legrain, a developer of Spirit for Twitter, an app that can
auto-delete Twitter posts.
Secret.li, an iPhone app, lets users can take a photo with
their iPhone's camera and post it to Facebook knowing it will
be automatically deleted an hour, day, or week after it is
posted.
"Publishing is so easy but privacy is so obscure," said
Deepak Touwari, co-founder of Secret.li, based in Lausanne,
Switzerland.
After taking a photo with the app, users can decide who they
want to share it with and for how long. Recipients will see a
scrambled or hidden version of the photo, which they can open
and view completely in the Secret.li Facebook or iPhone apps.
After the photo is deleted it also disappears from Facebook and
Secret.li.
"We see it more like a photo shedder application," said
Touwari, adding the motivation behind the app was privacy.
"(Social networks) are great keepers of memory but very poor
keepers of context," he said.
Another app for iPhone and Android, called Facebook Poke,
which was created by Facebook, allows users to send their
friends messages, photos and videos and decide how long they can
view it.
Spirit, a web app for Twitter released last week, lets
members of the micro-blogging site add a hashtag to their tweet
so it will auto-delete. Users authorize their account and add
hashtags such as "#30m" or "#10d", which will delete their
tweets after 30 minutes and 10 days respectively.
Legrain, a former Twitter employee based in Palo Alto,
California, said the motivation for the app was privacy. Part of
the value of Spirit for Twitter, he added, is its ability to
filter out content that loses accuracy or relevancy over time.
"If you're a meteorologist or weatherman tweeting about an
unfolding hurricane, you want the info on Twitter to be as
relevant and accurate so tweets from half an hour (ago)
shouldn't be there," he explained.
Legrain attributes the popularity of the apps to the growing
privacy concerns among consumers.
"With the ongoing privacy scares, people are thinking about
what they put out there now and looking for ways to have more
control," he said. "People now feel they have slightly more
control than they had yesterday," he added.