By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Feb 11 Singles who believe in love at
first sight can turn to new apps that will match them with
potential dates in time for Valentine's Day, but only if each
person has expressed an interest.
With the new dating apps, users simply flip through photos
of people in nearby locations and express their interest in
dating someone. If there's a mutual attraction, the app connects
them for a conversation. If not, their feelings remain
anonymous.
"It limits the conversations to people you've actually
expressed an interest in. So each of those conversations starts
at a very deep level," said Sean Rad, co-founder and CEO of Los
Angeles-based company Tinder, which developed the app of the
same name.
Makers of the Tinder app, which is available worldwide for
iPhone, said it has matched more than 10 million couples since
it was launched in September.
The app pulls in member photos of people from Facebook, and
then it's as simple as anonymously indicating interest in that
person. If both people like each other, messages can be sent
between the two users.
Rad said most users are between 18 and 30 years old.
Let's Date, which was released across the United States
last week for the iPhone, is a similar app. But rather than
simply focusing on the photo, the app provides the person's
interests from Facebook for a broader view of the potential
date.
"Our goal was to create an app that replicated the real
world experience of going to a party or bar full of potentially
eligible people," said Sean Suhl, founder of Let's Date.
"You're put into a crowd of people and if someone catches
your eye and they catch your eye, then a conversation is struck
up and then someone might ask the other person out on a date,"
he added.
The app resulted from a frustration with other dating apps,
according to Suhl, who described them as "artificial and
laborious".
"We're just presenting you the daters and you're just saying
yes or no," he added.
Both apps require a login with Facebook, so people must use
their real identity. Let's Date also stipulates that users must
have been active on Facebook for a year, and have at least 50
friends before signing up.
Although the apps can set people up quickly, it still could
take a while to find the right person.
"People are literally getting dates the same night, but you
might want to give yourself enough time to find the right
Valentine," Rad said.
Both companies plan to release Android apps.