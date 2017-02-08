(Peter Apps is Reuters global affairs columnist, writing on
international affairs, globalization, conflict and other issues.
He is founder and executive director of the Project for Study of
the 21st Century; PS21, a non-national, non-partisan,
non-ideological think tank. Before that, he spent 12 years as a
reporter for Reuters covering defense, political risk and
emerging markets. Since 2016, he has been a member of the
British Army Reserve and the UK Labour Party. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
Feb 8 Even as President Donald Trump described
NATO as “obsolete” barely a week before taking office, the
United States was completing its largest move of troops and
armor to Europe in decades. Other NATO states, meanwhile –
particularly those closest to Russia – were also falling over
themselves to pledge their own forces and recommit themselves to
the Atlantic alliance.
More recently, the president has said he “strongly supports”
the bloc – he will meet its leaders on a May trip to Europe –
and said he was simply trying to get alliance members to pull
their weight.
The Trump presidency represents a paradox for Europe. On one
level, his election – indeed, his entire political existence –
can appear an almost existential threat to many of the postwar
structures, assumptions and worldviews that have defined the
European continent. At the same time, Trump and his potential
impact on Europe may provide just the impetus the continent
needs to redefine itself.
Trump’s embrace of Russia and questioning of NATO –
particularly his criticism of U.S. allies for doing too little
for their own defense – has had a profound effect. Even before
Trump hurled himself on to the U.S. political stage in 2015,
eastern and northern European states concerned about Russia were
already beginning to ramp up their own defense spending. The
idea that the United States might no longer be the reliable
partner it has been in the past, however, has had a powerful
motivating effect.
When NATO nations met in Warsaw last summer in the aftermath
of the Brexit referendum, many at the top of the alliance were
bracing themselves for the prospect of a Trump victory, even if
they did not truly believe it would happen. The entire NATO
European defense posture concocted that summer, in hindsight,
appears to have been designed with him in mind –
"Trump-proofed”, if you will.
For a start, that meant rushing U.S. forces – and
particularly, heavy equipment – to the region before the
inauguration, making it much less likely that the new occupant
of the Oval Office might cancel or scale down deployment. The
first two weeks of January saw the arrival of over 1,000 pieces
of equipment – including M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks – in
Europe from the U.S. 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th
Infantry Division. Judging by the pictures, most were still in
the desert camouflage they had been painted in at their previous
base, Fort Carson in Texas.
Those troops will be predominantly based in Poland, although
at any given time some will be exercising further east in the
Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Those three
countries – part of the USSR until 1991, but now NATO members –
are regarded as the most exposed in the alliance. All three have
significant Russian-speaking populations, leading to fears that
– as in Ukraine – Moscow may destabilize and attack them.
The U.S. military presence in Europe is arguably the most
important deterrent against Russia – Russian President Vladimir
Putin is unlikely to want to risk getting into a shooting war
with the United States, not least because together the two
countries have by far the largest number of nuclear weapons in
the world. Most of the troops deployed in the Baltic states as
part of NATO’s “Enhanced Forward Presence”, however, will be
from other NATO countries.
These will include a British-led battle group in Estonia and
equivalent-sized Canadian and German-led forces in Latvia and
Lithuania respectively – including personnel from a range of
other NATO states including France, Belgium and Denmark. This
week, the Czech Republic became the latest European NATO country
to pledge forces to in the area
Sweden and Finland, both non-NATO states that are members of
the European Union, have also quietly increased their level of
defense integration with both the wider alliance and the nearby
Baltic states in particular. It is precisely the kind of
European contribution to defense that Trump was complaining did
not exist during the campaign.
Much of this, of course, would have happened anyway. Even if
Trump had not won the election, the platform he campaigned upon
was enough to get many European states – as well as other U.S.
allies in Asia – worried that Washington might shortly enter a
period of isolationism. Russia’s annexation of Crimea and
Britain’s Brexit referendum have provided an alarming reminder
that one should not take for granted many of the previous
assumptions about how European state-on-state politics might
work.
Trump may now be recommitting himself to NATO – British
Prime Minister Theresa May at least got him to say as much on
her trip to Washington last month. Incoming U.S. Defense
Secretary James Mattis made it clear during his confirmation
hearings that he continues to view Russia as a serious threat.
Many in Europe and Washington, however, continue to worry
that Trump might give away too much in some kind of “grand
bargain” when he meets Putin later this year, perhaps on
missile-defense or some other area.
That, of course, may encourage other NATO states to work
together all the harder. But it may not be enough – Trump
continues to say he doubts the ongoing value of the European
Union or European single currency, and the collapse of either of
them would further weaken Europe’s ability to manage and defend
itself.
The very fact of Trump’s election, meanwhile – and
particularly his attempts to stem arrivals of migrants and
visitors from seven majority Muslim states – may also give new
heart and credibility to Europe’s far right. Success for them in
French and German elections in particular could undermine
Europe’s ability to work together on a host of topics, including
defense.
Russia is watching closely. Russian-speaking separatists in
Ukraine have recently launched a renewed offensive, with little
response from Washington. Moscow’s military capabilities might
have grown in recent years but they do have limits.
Russia’s military could overrun the whole of non-NATO member
Ukraine. Controlling the country, however, would be a different
matter – which perhaps explains why it has not happened.
Even a limited NATO-Russian war in an area like the Baltic
states could prove even more disastrous. Russian planners had
evolved a somewhat terrifying doctrine of “de-escalatory
strike”, the strategy of using a single atomic weapon – perhaps
aimed at an individual city, military outpost or even ship – to
end a conventional military conflict by intimidating the West. A
more predictable U.S. president, they appear to have thought,
would choose not to trigger Armageddon by responding with their
own nuclear forces.
In the era of Donald Trump, however, such assumptions seem
almost impossible. The current U.S. president clearly represents
the opposite of what most U.S. or European defense thinkers
might have wished for. But that doesn’t mean he might not have a
positive effect.
