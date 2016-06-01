(Peter Apps is Reuters global affairs columnist, writing about
international affairs, globalization, conflict and other issues.
He is also founder and executive director of the Project for
Study of the 21st Century; PS21; a non-national, non-partisan,
non-ideological think tank operating in London, New York and
Washington. The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Peter Apps
June 1 It's the near future, and North Korea's
regime is on the brink of collapse. As rumors swirl of palace
coups, forces on both sides of the world's most militarized
border are on heightened alert. The U.S. military faces a much
bigger problem. Somewhere in the Pacific, a North Korean
submarine is believed to be carrying nuclear warheads and the
missiles to deliver them. And nobody knows where it is.
It sounds like the plot of a "Hunt for Red October"-style
technothriller. But if Pyongyang's technicians continue at their
current pace, experts say it is becoming ever more likely.
One thing is certain: North Korea is plowing considerable
resources into building its nuclear capability. And it is
clearly making progress - even if Tuesday's failed missile test
shows it still has a long way to go.
Japanese officials said what appeared to be a conventional
Musudan rocket, which theoretically has the ability to reach
Japan and the U.S. territory and military base of Guam, exploded
either as or shortly after it left its launcher. North Korea is
estimated to have some 20 to 30 of the missiles - first deployed
in 2007, but yet to be launched successfully.
What North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants, most analysts
believe, is simple - a rocket that can fire a nuclear warhead at
least to regional targets. His ultimate ambition, however, is to
be able to hit U.S. cities on the West Coast, most likely from a
submarine that could hide itself at sea.
North Korea has been steadily improving its rockets - which
can also carry conventional explosives - for decades. It
detonated its first nuclear device in 2006 but most experts
believe it has yet to build one small enough to be placed on a
missile. Having the credible ability to do all of that and get
the missiles to sea could take well over a decade, perhaps
considerably more.
Once it happens, however, it will be a strategic game
changer. At worst, U.S. cities on the West Coast would have to
deal with the prospect, however remote, that they might be
struck by a North Korean atomic weapon. At the very least, a
North Korea armed with nuclear submarines would hugely
complicate the calculus for any U.S. president handling a crisis
on the Korean peninsula itself.
That, of course, is exactly the plan.
The fact that Pyongyang has conducted so many tests this
year, some experts believe, suggests Kim is pushing his
scientists harder than ever to deliver working rockets and
warheads. North Korea is believed to have tagged the expertise
of Russian Cold War-era scientists, and while its capabilities
on both fronts lag well behind established nuclear states such
as Russia and China, it is already believed to be well ahead of
Iran.
In April, South Korean and U.S. officials said a North
Korean submarine successfully launched a ballistic missile that
traveled some 18 miles -- a major step forward.
Technical experts say TV footage appeared to show a solid
fuel rocket successfully launching from underwater, essentially
the same system used by Western forces to achieve the same goal.
When she testified before the Senate Armed Services
Committee in April, the incoming head of the U.S. Northern
Command - responsible for defending the mainland United States -
delivered a stark warning.
"The North Korean threat is real," U.S. Air Force General
Lori Robinson - previously head of U.S. air forces in the
Pacific - told lawmakers. "For now, it's a medium range but they
are trying very hard to be able to hit the homeland."
It's impossible to know exactly how much money and expertise
the North Koreans are expending. The scale of the effort,
however, is seen as large - in many ways, the same level of
commitment the United States gave to the Manhattan Project to
build the world's first atomic bomb during World War Two.
Pyongyang's reason is clear: building that kind of credible
ability to strike is seen as central to the long-term survival
of the Kim dynasty and its ruling party.
Earlier this month, at the first meeting of its ruling party
in 36 years, Kim said North Korea was a responsible nuclear
weapons state and would never use its weapons - unless it were
threatened. That seemed a clear warning to outside powers,
particularly Washington, to steer clear of any attempts to
destabilize or attack the regime.
Getting a submarine-based deterrent would be a very big deal
- and not just because it might allow the North Koreans to move
the launch point much closer to the target. Submarines are
central to what nuclear weapons states call a "second strike"
capability, the ability to launch missiles even in the aftermath
of an overwhelming and perhaps surprise preemptive attack.
The United States, Russia, Britain and France all retain
what they call a "continuous at sea deterrent," at least one
submarine offshore at all times ready to fight back even if the
homeland and all other military forces are completely taken out.
Israel is also believed to have the ability to mount nuclear
cruise missiles on its Dolphin-class conventional submarines,
while China is now moving quickly towards new ballistic missile
submarines for its own at sea deterrent.
This technology isn't new - the United States and Russia
developed it in the late 1950s based in part on plans originally
developed to hit Nazi German U-boats in the dying days of World
War Two. There is no good reason it should not eventually work
for North Korea, too.
If and when it does, Pyongyang is likely to try to keep its
submarines very close to its coasts-and its home defenses--at
first. Still, once the first nuclear-armed submarine exists,
Japan and the United States might feel political pressure to
destroy it.
That would come with considerable risks. The North is known
to have huge volumes of conventional artillery based along the
South Korean border, much of it in range of Seoul and its 10
million residents. The risk of those weapons inflicting massive
casualties is one of the key factors that has deterred multiple
U.S. administrations from considering the kind of preemptive
strike on Pyongyang's weapons programs that the United States
has threatened against Iran.
The Korean War - frozen by its 1953 cease-fire but never
otherwise resolved - may not be over yet.
