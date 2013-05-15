By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 15 Apptio, a start-up that
helps big companies like Boeing Co track billions of
dollars in technology spending, said on Wednesday that it raised
$45 million from institutional investment firms including Janus
Capital Group.
T. Rowe Price ; The Hillman Company, the investment
firm of billionaire Henry Hillman; and existing venture capital
backers including Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock Partners and
Madrona Venture Group, also invested.
Apptio, led by Chief Executive Sunny Gupta, has raised a
total of $136 million so far. The previous funding round valued
Apptio at about $600 million and this latest round was a
"significant" increase on that, Gupta said, while declining to
give a specific number.
Apptio is one of a slew of start-ups that have sprouted to
help enterprises use cloud computing services more. Apptio is a
partner of Amazon Web Services, the cloud business of online
retail giant Amazon.com Inc.
AWS, as it is known, is increasingly relying on partners
like Apptio to help it lure more big businesses to its cloud.
"Global 2000 companies need a trusted, impartial partner to
help them make the transformation to next IT," said Matt
McIlwain, a partner at Madrona. "Apptio will be using the
capital to extend their market leadership and expand their
geographic reach."
Apptio counts almost one-third of companies in the Fortune
100 as customers, including Royal Bank of Scotland,
Safeway, Target and Xerox, helping them
manage more than $60 billion in annual IT spending.
Apptio helps chief information officers at big corporations
compare the cost of renting remote cloud computing services with
their own computer systems.
"Every customer wants to compare the cost of AWS with their
own cost structure," said Gupta in a recent interview with
Reuters. "CIOs trust us to do this type of analysis versus a
vendor like AWS which is trying to sell services."