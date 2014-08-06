Aug 6 Apptix ASA : * Q2 revenues $9.9 million VS $10.5 million in Q2 2013 * Q2 net income $32,000 vs $175,000 * says as of June 30 the Company estimates it has a QRR backlog of $0.9 million * Says during the second quarter, a partner notified the company informally that they may challenge some or all of its commitments, which account for $270,000 of the June 30 backlog. The company believes that it has a valid contractual commitment with this partner.