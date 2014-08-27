* New CEO says company wants to expand in developed markets
* Says business in Libya continuing as usual for now
* Shares fall as much as 12 pct
(Adds CEO comments, updates share movement)
By Esha Vaish
Aug 27 APR Energy Plc, a supplier of
temporary power plants in some of the world's most unstable
countries, said it was boosting spending on insurance and
security following a surge in violence in Libya, raising
concerns about its costs and margins.
Shares in APR, which also announced a management shakeup,
fell as much as 12 percent, making them one of the biggest
losers on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
APR has power plants at six sites in Libya with a capacity
to supply a total of 450 megawatts. The contract, the company's
biggest, was key to APR's swing to profit last year.
The company, whose business mainly involves renting out
25-megawatt turbines and generators to help customers overcome
short-term electricity shortfalls, also operates in countries
such as Iraq and Yemen and has a strong presence in Africa.
APR said Chairman Mike Fairey had been replaced by company
cofounder John Campion, who was chief executive.
The company's other founder, Laurence Anderson, will become
chief executive while Lee Munro, senior vice president of
strategy and systems, will fill the vacant role of chief
financial officer.
Anderson, who was APR's president, said Fairey's departure
after three years on the job was "a natural transition" and that
a succession plan had been in place for some time.
However, analysts expressed surprise at the changes.
"Several internal succession changes will be viewed
negatively from a corporate governance perspective but provide
continuity," said Liberum analysts, who have a "sell" rating on
APR's stock.
Anderson said that as CEO he would seek longer-term projects
and aim to build up APR's business in North America, Europe and
developed Asian markets.
The company's contract in Libya, which has been revised
twice, is due to expire in the first quarter of next year.
"To this point we are comfortable (in Libya)..." Anderson
told Reuters.
Anderson said the outbreak of Ebola in West Africa had
restricted travel, meaning there was less clarity on the timing
of contracts APR was hoping to win in the region.
Demand for quick, short-term power supplies in developing
markets has rocketed as economies grow more quickly than
permanent power plants can be built, creating opportunities for
APR. But that has also taken it into more developing markets,
such as Libya and Iraq, where political risks abound.
Citing the rising cost of risk management, Numis analysts
cut their 2014 forecast for earnings before interest, taxation
and amortisation (EBITA) to $130 million from $154 million.
The analysts also cut their 2014 EBITDA margin forecast to
54 percent from 61 percent, and said additional costs associated
with mitigating risk could total $30 million to $35 million.
Numis has a "buy" rating on the stock.
APR said its adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 6
percentage points to 56 percent in the six months ended June 30.
APR shares hit a low of 482.50 pence before recovering to
499.5 pence by 1158 GMT. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had
lost about 44 percent of its value in the past year.
(Editing by Rodney Joyce and Ted Kerr)