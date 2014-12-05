* APR: contract resolution taking "longer than we would
like"
* Analysts estimate company losing $17 mln/month in revenue
* Shares near record low, down 70 pct in last 12 months
By Esha Vaish
Dec 5 APR Energy Plc could be missing
out on $17 million of revenue for every month that signoff is
delayed on its biggest electricity supply contract, two analysts
said.
APR, which rents out turbines and generators to overcome
power shortages, suspended electricity generation in Libya last
month pending completion of paperwork on a contract instrumental
in the company turning a profit last year.
"The process is taking longer than we would like and the
delay obviously has an impact on our financial performance," APR
said in an emailed response to questions this week, a month
after the company first warned its results might suffer.
APR's persistence in emerging markets has left it exposed to
political risk in countries such as Libya, where rival
governments vie for control of vast energy fields more than
three years after veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown.
The General Electric Company of Libya extended APR's power
contract to the first quarter of 2015, but final parliamentary
review has continuously been delayed. APR first warned on Nov. 7
of a possible financial impact.
"It has been radio silence for some weeks now," said John
Lawson, analyst at Investec Bank. He declined to comment on how
much revenue APR could be making from the contract.
APR has declined to reveal the value of its Libya contract.
Libya contributed $78.5 million of its 2013 revenue, or
about a quarter of total sales. In June 2013, the size of the
contract was increased to 450 megawatts from 250 megawatts.
Two analysts, Will Kirkness of Jefferies & Co and another,
who declined to be named, said they believed APR would lose
about $17 million for every month that its Libyan contract is
delayed.
Extrapolated, their estimates suggest the contract is worth
slightly more than $200 million a year, or about 40 percent of
the average analyst forecast for 2014 revenue, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based APR are near a record
low and have lost about 70 percent of their value in the last 12
months. Shares of Aggreko Plc, a much larger competitor
less reliant on emerging markets, have lost about 2 percent.
(Editing by Robin Paxton)