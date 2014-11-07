Nov 7 APR Energy Plc said it had
temporarily suspended electricity generation in Libya while the
country's parliament completed some necessary paperwork related
to contracts with the company.
The company's stock fell as much as 11 percent to a record
low of 330 pence on Friday, making it one of the top percentage
losers on the London Stock Exchange.
APR, a supplier of temporary power plants in some of the
world's most unstable countries, said its plants in Libya were
on standby until the matter was resolved.
The government of Libya in July had extended APR's 450
megawatt contract through to the first quarter of 2015, but the
final parliamentary review process has been continuously
delayed.
