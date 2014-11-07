* Suspends power generation pending govt paperwork on
contract
* Contract had helped company post profit last year
* CEO doesn't quantify financial hit, gives no resolution
time
* Shares hit record low of 295.5 pence
(Adds CEO comments, updates share movement)
By Esha Vaish
Nov 7 APR Energy Plc, which runs
temporary power plants, suspended electricity generation in
Libya and said its results could be hurt, a warning that wiped
out more than a fifth of its market value.
APR's stock fell to a record low on Friday after the company
said it suspended operations due to unfinished paperwork by the
Libyan government on a contract that was instrumental in APR
posting a profit last year.
"Well there obviously will be a financial impact on APR but
we're taking it one day at a time at this point," founder and
Chief Executive Laurence Anderson told Reuters.
He said the company would quantify the impact once the issue
was resolved, but did not give a timeline for a resolution.
"One would expect that with the acute need of electricity
(in Libya), this should expedite the process or raise the
priority level for them."
In July, General Electric Company of Libya (GECOL) extended
APR's 450-megawatt power contract through to the first quarter
of 2015, but the final parliamentary review process has been
continuously delayed.
APR, which rents out 25 megawatts turbines and generators,
said on Friday its plants were on standby until the matter was
resolved. Its power plants at six sites in Libya have been shut
for 48 hours already.
Friday's warning comes about a month after APR said
full-year profit would be at the lower end of market
expectations due to escalating geopolitical and global economic
uncertainty leading to "customer hesitancy" in making decisions.
The company's optimism in emerging markets has been in stark
contrast to that of larger rival Aggreko, which has
warned on multiple occasions that emerging markets remained
challenging.
APR's persistence with emerging markets has left it exposed
to countries such as Libya and Iraq, where political risks
abound and situations such as the outbreak of Ebola could crop
up.
Its operations in Libya have been a particular cause for
concern, caught between two rival governments struggling for
control of the country's vast energy reserves three years after
veteran ruler Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown.
Before Friday's statement, analysts on average had expected
APR to post a pretax profit of 94.45 million pounds and revenue
of 493.77 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Peel Hunt analyst Andrew Nussey said it would be tough to
estimate what impact the latest disruption would have.
"It's a difficult one to call because we don't know how long
this disruption might be. Each day that they're not generating
power is also going to impact them financially."
APR shares were down 19 percent at 301.25 pence at 1522 GMT,
making them one of the top losers on the London Stock Exchange.
The stock hit a record low of 295.50 pence earlier.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)