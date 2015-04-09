(Adds details, background)
April 9 APR Energy Plc said it had
ceased operations in Yemen due to escalating conflict in the
country, the second setback for the company in the Middle East
in the last few months.
Shares in the company were down as much as 5 percent in
early trading on the London Stock Exchange.
APR Energy, which rents out turbines and generators to
overcome power shortages, said it had taken the decision after
"much careful consideration" and following a "detailed
assessment of the well-publicised conflict in the country".
The Arabian Peninsula's poorest state has endured years of
unrest, but weeks of war between rebel Houthi fighters and
pro-government forces - backed by a Saudi-led campaign of air
strikes - has put millions of people in danger.
Jacksonville, Florida-based APR's focus on emerging markets
has left it exposed to political risk in countries such as
Yemen, where it has been operating since 2012.
The Middle East accounted for 12 percent of the company's
contracted capacity and 7 percent of group revenue, according to
the company's 2013 annual report.
APR Energy suspended power generation in Libya last November
and said in January that it would move its assets out of the
country as the government there failed to ratify its contract.
The company warned last month that it expected 2014 net
income to be significantly below current market expectations.
APR Energy also said on Thursday that it had received a
notice from a customer in the South Pacific for early
termination of a 60 megawatt contract.
The contract will now end in the third quarter of this year,
three months ahead of its original termination date. It did not
name the customer.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Anupama Dwivedi)