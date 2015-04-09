(Adds details, background)

April 9 APR Energy Plc said it had ceased operations in Yemen due to escalating conflict in the country, the second setback for the company in the Middle East in the last few months.

Shares in the company were down as much as 5 percent in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

APR Energy, which rents out turbines and generators to overcome power shortages, said it had taken the decision after "much careful consideration" and following a "detailed assessment of the well-publicised conflict in the country".

The Arabian Peninsula's poorest state has endured years of unrest, but weeks of war between rebel Houthi fighters and pro-government forces - backed by a Saudi-led campaign of air strikes - has put millions of people in danger.

Jacksonville, Florida-based APR's focus on emerging markets has left it exposed to political risk in countries such as Yemen, where it has been operating since 2012.

The Middle East accounted for 12 percent of the company's contracted capacity and 7 percent of group revenue, according to the company's 2013 annual report.

APR Energy suspended power generation in Libya last November and said in January that it would move its assets out of the country as the government there failed to ratify its contract.

The company warned last month that it expected 2014 net income to be significantly below current market expectations.

APR Energy also said on Thursday that it had received a notice from a customer in the South Pacific for early termination of a 60 megawatt contract.

The contract will now end in the third quarter of this year, three months ahead of its original termination date. It did not name the customer. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Anupama Dwivedi)