Feb 23 APR Energy Plc said it was seeking an amendment to its credit facility to avoid missing certain financial covenants going forward, nearly a month after the company said it would move its power producing assets out of Libya.

APR, which rents out turbines and generators to overcome power shortages, said it was currently in compliance with its financial covenants. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)