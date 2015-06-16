June 16 APR Energy Plc said it expected its 2015 results to be significantly below market expectations, hurt by higher-than-anticipated costs of exiting from Libya and delayed negotiations on contracts it was pursuing.

The provider of temporary power systems also said the results would take a hit from unfavourable foreign exchange rates, particularly in Australia and Indonesia.

APR had warned in April that its 2015 net loss would be in line with or larger than market expectations, hinging on how fast it is able to redeploy equipment from Libya, where it had terminated its contract. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)