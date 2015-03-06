UPDATE 2-Burberry licenses beauty business to Coty in new drive to expand
* Shares up 1 pct (Adds CFO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
March 6 APR Energy Plc said it expected full-year net income to be "significantly" below current market expectations, hurt by the suspension of its key Libyan operations.
APR, which rents out turbines and generators to overcome power shortages, said it would likely take a non-cash impairment charge, due to the previously announced situation in Libya.
Analysts on average expected APR's net income at $60.50 million for the year ended Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Geopolitical uncertainty, especially in emerging markets such as Libya where APR is a dominant player, had in December forced the company to cut its 2014 adjusted core earnings target. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Shares up 1 pct (Adds CFO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.