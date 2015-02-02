Feb 2 Apranga APB :

* Jan 2015 retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga group amounted to 15.3 million euros ($17.3 million) (52.7 million litas), up 7.7 pct versus year ago

* Says in Jan. 2015 retail turnover of Apranga group in Lithuania up 4.6 pct year-to-year, in Latvia up 7.2 pct and in Estonia 25.1 pct Source text: bit.ly/1DvRdIk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)