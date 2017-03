May 20 Apr Energy Plc :

* Q1 revenue $120 million versus $43 million year ago

* Strong start to 2014 with 359MW of contract extensions including 200MW diesel project in Libya and 142MW of new contract wins in Myanmar and South Pacific

* Q1 financial and operational performance in line with expectations

* Continued high utilisation of 81 pct across fleet as at 31 March 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: