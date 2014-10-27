Oct 27 APR Energy Plc
* Q3 revenue rose 45 percent to 122 million USD
* Revenue up 45% and 36% increase in fleet capacity; cash on
balance sheet up 75%
* 36% increase in fleet capacity to 2,189mw (Q3 2013:
1,607mw)
* Cash on balance sheet up 75% to $92 million
* Contract signed in Australia for a four-turbine power
plant, to run through Q2 2017
* Board remains confident of year- on-year growth for 2014,
albeit profit is anticipated to be at low end of current
year-end expectations
* Conditions in Libya remain challenging, group's Libyan
operations continue to run normally and profitably
* Believes these challenging external factors may impact
growth in 2015, resulting in modest year-on-year revenue and
earnings progression
* Following recent discussions, group has agreed with
customer to relocate one of six Libyan power plants to more
sustainable location to meet customer's long-term needs
