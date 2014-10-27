Oct 27 APR Energy Plc

* Q3 revenue rose 45 percent to 122 million USD

* 36% increase in fleet capacity to 2,189mw (Q3 2013: 1,607mw)

* Cash on balance sheet up 75% to $92 million

* Contract signed in Australia for a four-turbine power plant, to run through Q2 2017

* Board remains confident of year- on-year growth for 2014, albeit profit is anticipated to be at low end of current year-end expectations

* Conditions in Libya remain challenging, group's Libyan operations continue to run normally and profitably

* Believes these challenging external factors may impact growth in 2015, resulting in modest year-on-year revenue and earnings progression

* Following recent discussions, group has agreed with customer to relocate one of six Libyan power plants to more sustainable location to meet customer's long-term needs