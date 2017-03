June 5 Apr Energy Plc

* APR energy plc change of CFO

* Andrew Martinez, Chief Financial Officer, has informed company that he has decided to step down from his role and to leave company with effect from 1 september 2014

* Board has commenced a process to find an experienced successor

* Lee Munro, currently APR Energy's senior vice president of strategy and systems, will take on role of interim CFO

* CEO - business continues to perform well and remains in line with our recent outlook statement