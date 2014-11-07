Nov 7 APR Energy Plc :
* Update on Libya
* Temporarily suspended electricity generation in Libya
* Group is in final stages of a multi-step confirmation
process for signed contract addendum, but has experienced
continued delays in final parliamentary review process
* Plants remain on standby to begin dispatching power at
normal contracted levels as soon as matter is resolved
* Suspension while necessary paperwork is completed through
Libyan parliamentary review process
* Continues to have a good relationship with its customer,
Gecol, which is working to help expedite completion of necessary
paperwork reviews and confirmation
