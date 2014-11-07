Nov 7 APR Energy Plc :

* Update on Libya

* Temporarily suspended electricity generation in Libya

* Group is in final stages of a multi-step confirmation process for signed contract addendum, but has experienced continued delays in final parliamentary review process

* Plants remain on standby to begin dispatching power at normal contracted levels as soon as matter is resolved

* Suspension while necessary paperwork is completed through Libyan parliamentary review process

* Continues to have a good relationship with its customer, Gecol, which is working to help expedite completion of necessary paperwork reviews and confirmation