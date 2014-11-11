Nov 11 Apr Energy Plc

* Renewal of 300mw Uruguay contracts

* Signed an extension for its 300mw of contracts in Uruguay, to run through end of Q2, 2015

* Extension adds to APR Energy's record 1,754mw of contract renewals for year - a success rate of over 90%

* As part of renewal, has agreed to grant customer option to buy two of its turbines located at plant site; transfer of assets would occur post end of extended contract